Russian ‘ghost-ships’ sailed near Nord Stream pipelines before blasts - report

The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark with both countries saying they were deliberate

Russian ships capable of carrying out underwater operations were spotted near the site of the Nord Stream pipeline blasts last September, a report said on Wednesday.

BBC News revealed, citing TV documentary series Putin’s Shadow War, that the so-called “ghost-ships” had their transmitters turned off. They were located using intercepted Russian navy communications in the vicinity of an explosion site for several hours and, in one case, for almost a full day shortly before the blasts.

As a result of the explosions that are believed to be caused by deliberate actions rather than an accident, two Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea carrying gas from Russia to Europe, were put out of action. While formal investigations are still underway, the West has accused Russia, while Moscow blamed Ukraine, the U.S. and even the UK.

According to the documentary that was co-produced in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, the Russian naval research vessel Sibiryakov, which is capable of underwater surveillance and launching a small underwater vehicle, the tugboat SB-123 and a third naval ship that wasn’t identified were involved in suspicious movement just days before the explosions.

The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark with both countries saying they were deliberate. Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin called on the Nordic countries and Germany, which is also involved in probing the blasts, to “speed up” the investigations and publish any results that they already have.

Last week, the Danish military said that they took 26 pictures of a Russian vessel near the site of the blasts on September 22, 2022, just four days before the incident. However, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off any allegations of Russian involvement.

"Russian ships sail in the Baltic, and this is normal. Everyone has hundreds of photos of Russian ships," Peskov told reporters.

"We insist once again: if there is any data, it needs to be published. The investigation into this terrorist attack must be transparent to everyone and must be accelerated. The world must know the responsible perpetrators of this terrorist act," he added.