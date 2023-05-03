The shooter was arrested. His motives are unclear.

A 14-year-old teenager killed nine people at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Serbia's Belgrade on Wednesday.

Serbia's interior ministry confirmed the death of eight students and a security guard. Six more children were hospitalized along with a teacher, according to the ministry's statement.

The shooting occurred at 8:40 am local time (06:40 GMT) in the Vracar district of the Serbian capital. The student reportedly opened fire in a classroom during a history class.

Oliver Bunic / AFP A parent escorts her child following a shooting at a school in the capital Belgrade, Serbia.

Police said a seventh-grade student had been arrested. His motives are unclear.

School shootings are relatively rare in Serbia as the country has very strict gun laws. According to local media reports, the suspect, born in 2009, used a gun owned by his father.