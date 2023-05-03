Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in over 40 countries

Police across Europe staged a vast operation on Wednesday against Italy’s most powerful and wealthy mafia, ‘Ndrangheta, which controls the bulk of drugs and weapons flowing into the continent.

Over 130 people were detained in the coordinated raids as part of a blitz involving eight European countries plus Brazil and Panama, according to the European Union police agency Europol.

"Today's raids are one of the largest operations carried out so far in the fight against Italian organized crime," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, adding they had "dealt a serious blow to the `Ndrangheta."

Rooted in the southern Italian region of Calabria, the crime organization is Italy's most powerful mafia, operating in over 40 countries.

The 'Ndrangheta clans were also involved in running weapons from Pakistan to South America, supplying Brazilian criminal group Primeiro Comando da Capital in exchange for cocaine shipments, Europol added. Some of the 'Ndrangheta families targeted have been involved in clan feuds culminating in mass shootings, the agency added.

The operation spanned across Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Romania, Brazil, and Panama, and consisted of around 150 addresses. Separately, Italian authorities said assets and property worth $27.6 million were seized as well.

Those in custody are accused of crimes including mafia association, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering, and tax fraud, following a top-secret probe that confirmed the global reach of the 'Ndrangheta. The network was mostly devoted to drug trafficking from South America to both Europe and Australia, Europol noted.