Belgium arrests man suspected of Al-Qaeda 'war crimes' in Iraq

Police in Belgium have arrested an Iraqi immigrant suspected of belonging to an Al-Qaeda cell that carried out deadly bombings in Baghdad in 2009-2010, European prosecutors said Friday.

The man, identified by the initials O.Y.T., who was born in 1979, was arrested on Wednesday when police raided an address in the town of Hasselt, in eastern Belgium. The arrest was made on orders of an anti-terrorist judge, a statement said.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP A view of the Jumhuriyah bridge which runs over the Tigris river in the Iraqi capital Baghdad between Tahrir Square and the high-security Green Zonewhich hosts government offices and foreign embassies.

The suspect appeared in court on Friday on charges of "several murders with terrorist intent, participation in the activities of a terrorist group, war crimes and crimes against humanity" to determine whether he would remain in custody.

He is believed to have been part of an Al-Qaeda cell "partly responsible for several bombings in the Green Zone of Baghdad in 2009 and 2010, which killed at least 376 people and injured more than 2,300," the statement said.

Iraqi government buildings were among the targets of those car bombings.

Prosecutors in Belgium said the Iraqi had been living in the country since 2015, under refugee status, and the investigation against him was launched in 2020.

The arrest of the Iraqi man follows one of a 38-year-old Syrian man on March 28, who was suspected of carrying out "war crimes" in Syria for the Islamic State.

The Syrian had also been given refugee status in Belgium.