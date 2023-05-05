A kosher caterer will provide food for Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis

Although much of Charles III's coronation ceremony remains rooted in Christian rituals, representatives of other British religious communities will participate in the festivities, including Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and Sikh members of the House of Lords.

As the coronation falls on the Sabbath, Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis will be staying at Clarence House, a 15-minute walk from Westminster Abbey, the coronation venue. Rabbi Mirvis will be able to get there without using electricity and may even attend an early morning Shabbat service on the way.

When the religious leaders recite an "oral unison greeting" to Charles at the end of the ceremony, he will do so without a microphone.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, United Kingdom.

The king and soldiers will wear uniforms made by the Jewish firm of Kashket & Partners, and Baroness Merron of Lincoln, former executive director of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, will present Charles with the long imperial coat, which was first made for George IV in 1821.

Ben Birchall/Pool Photo via AP Britain's Prince Charles, left, welcomes Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Highgrove House, Tetbury, England.

In addition, the Union of British Orthodox Synagogues has commissioned a new recording of "Adon Olam," a prayer traditionally sung at the end of the Sabbath morning service by a children's choir, and has dedicated it to the new king.

A kosher caterer will provide food for Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Rabbi Mirvis. And last but not least, the oil with which King Charles III will be anointed was consecrated in Jerusalem, recalling the biblical tradition of anointing the kings of Israel with holy oil.