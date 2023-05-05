Serbia's Justice Ministry tasked to change legislation to lower the age for criminal punishment to 12 years old – from the current 14

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic on Friday vowed to launch a large-scale disarmament plan to remove hundreds of thousands of guns from residents nationwide following two mass shootings in less than 48 hours in which 17 people were killed.

The back-to-back shootings have left Serbians in shock, and Vucic said that both registered and illegal arms will be seized in a crackdown that will be “an almost complete disarming of Serbia.”

“This is an attack on our entire country and every citizen feels it,” the president said during an address to his country.

In a statement, his government said it decided to halt the issuing of licenses to weapon holders, and the Justice Ministry will prepare changes to the criminal law to prosecute those who enable access to weapons to children.

Belgrade also tasked the Justice Ministry to change the legislation to lower the age for criminal punishment to 12 years old – from the current 14 –and to organize groups of experts to counter peer violence in schools. A working group for the safety of children on the internet would also be set up, and the government will change legislation within a month to enable schools to test students for drugs and alcohol.

Vucic’s pledge came hours after police arrested the man suspected of killing eight people and wounding at least 14 others with an automatic weapon on Thursday. The shooting spree spread across three separate villages.

The incident happened less than two days after the worst school shooting in Serbia’s recent history, when a 13-year-old killed nine people at a school in Belgrade. Because of his age, the boy cannot be criminally prosecuted under current Serbian law, but he will be placed in a psychiatric institution, Vucic said.