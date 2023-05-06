The coronation, steeped in tradition and pageantry, was witnessed by thousands of people in attendance and millions more around the world

In a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, Charles III was crowned as the King of the United Kingdom, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP King Charles III sits as he was crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom.

The ceremony began with King Charles, dressed in regal robes, processing to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace. He was accompanied by members of the royal family, including his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and his children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Upon arrival at Westminster Abbey, the King was greeted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who conducted the coronation ceremony. The King then swore an oath to uphold the laws and customs of the United Kingdom, before being anointed with holy oil and receiving the royal scepter, orb, and crown.

The ceremony was marked by traditional hymns and prayers, as well as music from the choir of Westminster Abbey.

Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP Britain's King Charles III, centre, arrives at Westminster Abbey for his coronation ceremony, in London, United Kingdom.

The coronation was a momentous occasion, marking the beginning of a new era for the United Kingdom. King Charles III is the oldest person ever to ascend to the British throne, and his reign is sure to be marked by his dedication to service and his commitment to upholding the traditions of the monarchy.

As the new king takes on his duties, the people of the United Kingdom and the world watch with anticipation to see how he will continue to uphold the legacy of his predecessors and lead his nation into a prosperous and peaceful future.