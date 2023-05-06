Amid pomp and circumstance, King Charles III crowned in UK's first coronation since 1953

Scaling back of a fly-past by military jets due to rain could not put a damper on a stunning procession steeped in in a millennium of ritual and spectacle

The newly-crowned King Charles III appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday, next to his wife, Queen Camilla.

Heir to the throne Prince William and other senior royals joined Charles on the balcony, but Prince Harry, the King's younger son, was absent.

A fly-past by military jets was scaled back due to weather conditions, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense.

With low cloud and rain over Buckingham Palace, the fly-past featured helicopters and the Red Arrows aerobatic team.

Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

US President Joe Biden, represented at the abbey by First Lady Jill Biden, tweeted his congratulations and paid tribute to the "enduring friendship" between the United States and Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who did attend the ceremony, said: "Proud to be with you on this historic day."