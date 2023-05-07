Dutch Police detain 154 soccer fans in Amsterdam for anti-Semitic chants

On their way to a game, the suspects were arrested at the metro for what the police called ‘group insults’

Amsterdam police detained 154 soccer fans late Saturday evening, for chanting anti-Semitic songs in a subway. The suspects were warned several times to stop participating in a hate crime.

When the perpetrators did not stop, the subway was halted and the police arrested the soccer fans for “group insult.” The metro was on its way to the Johan Cruijff Arena but had to be stopped at Strandvliet station around 7:30 p.m.

Apparently the two local Ajax and AZ Alkmaar soccer clubs had a match at the stadium, but the police statement did not mention whose fans were arrested. Nor is the motive clear for the anti-Semitic chants. Anyone who participated was detained.

A recent report found a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. and other Western countries in 2022. The study was conducted by the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Israel’s Tel Aviv University (TAU) and published in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Dr. Carl Yonker, a senior researcher at the Center, pointed to a trend of the “normalization of crazy conspiracies” in public discourse. New York City recorded the most anti-Semitic assaults of all cities worldwide, and London saw the most attacks in Europe.

Meanwhile, in the United States, President Joe Biden declared May 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month. In a statement, he said “I will not remain silent in the face of this anti-Semitic venom, vitriol, and violence.”