French jihadists who joined ISIS in Syria asks to be repatriated

The young man, now 26, presented himself with his daughter in early May at the French consulate in Istanbul, asking to be repatriated to France

Bryan Dancona, one of the first Frenchmen to join the ranks of the Islamic State group in Syria, wants to return to his native country, according to information relayed by the Center for Analysis of Terrorism (CAT).

Having left for Syria on December 27, 2013, the young man, now 26, presented himself with his daughter in early May at the French consulate in Istanbul, asking to be repatriated to France.

Dancona, an Islamic convert from Nice, was 16 years old when he went to Syria, via Turkey, with only an identity document in hand.

According to French intelligence, which never lost track of him over the past decade, Dancona was very active once he arrived in Syria, where he attempted to recruit other young Frenchmen. Married for a time to the mother of his daughter, a compatriot, he settled with her in a camp near Idlib until 2021 or 2022.

The young man is the target of an arrest warrant and could soon be deported by Turkey. He risks being indicted for "criminal association in relation to a terrorist enterprise" on his return to France.