Israeli Housing Minister pleads for preservation of Jewish sites in Croatia
Goldknopf asked the Croatian minister to recognize the buildings and cemeteries of the Jewish community as religious buildings
Yitzhak Goldknopf, Israel's Minister of Construction and Housing, met last week with Croatia's Minister of Culture to discuss issues concerning religious life and the preservation of Jewish cemeteries in the European country.
Goldknopf asked the Croatian minister to promote the recognition of Jewish community buildings and cemeteries as religious buildings, and to ensure their security by deploying police forces.
The housing minister is attempting to find a solution for deceased Jews who, according to local law, can be exhumed after ten years. He also called for the return of land from the former synagogue to the Jewish community, to which the Croatian Minister of Culture responded by promising to act in the near future.
Croatian Minister of Culture and the chairman of the United Judaism of the Torah party also visited a Holocaust memorial, where they lit candles and read psalms in memory of the victims.
Goldknopf and his team then visited the site where the city's central synagogue once stood, which, at Goldknopf's request, will soon be a vibrant Jewish center for the benefit of the Croatian capital's community.
While the Jewish presence in the country probably dates back to the 10th century, the Jewish community today numbers around 2,500 people.