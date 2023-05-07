Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Italy in March, where he said relations between Israel and Italy would develop significantly

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to visit Israel in June and the planning of her trip is underway, officials said Sunday, quoted by Israeli outlet Maariv. No official date has yet been set.

"We have known each other for a long time, we have exchanged opinions on a number of issues. Relations between the two countries are very good," Meloni said. "We want to increase cooperation between the countries in the areas of cyber technology, security, defense, culture, or the water crisis," she had added.

"The friendship between Italy and Israel has existed for a long time and continues to grow, but I think it is about to take on an even greater dimension," Netanyahu had said after their meeting at the Chigi Palace. "I think there is room for considerable collaboration and improvement," he continued.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Italy.

Netanyahu spoke last month with his Italian after the death of Italian tourist Alessandro Parini, who murdered during a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv. The Israeli leader expressed his condolences on behalf of all the citizens of Israel.

During that conversation, the two leaders clarified that Israel and Italy "will continue to cooperate in the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism."