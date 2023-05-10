Serbians hand over more than 3,000 illegal weapons after mass shootings

Under the terms of the amnesty, people can surrender illegal weapons anonymously and without fear of prosecution

Serbians handed over more than 3,000 illegal weapons and parts in the first two days of a gun amnesty introduced after 17 people were killed in two back-to-back mass shootings, President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday.

The reprieve was launched after a 13-year-old schoolboy with two handguns killed eight pupils and a security guard. Seven others were wounded. He is now in custody and undergoing a psychological evaluation, but cannot be held criminally responsible due to his young age.

That attack came a day after a man brandishing an assault rifle and a pistol killed eight and wounded 14 people.

Vucic didn’t specify what kind of weapons were surrendered. Tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition have also been handed in.

"That's good news because there's so much less risk involved," Vucic told Serbian TV.

Under the terms of the amnesty, people are invited to hand over illegal weapons including military-grade, legally-owned arms they no longer want, ammunition, and ordnance, anonymously and without fear of prosecution.

In previous gun amnesties launched over the past two decades, people handed over banned military-grade arms, hunting weapons, handguns, and also weaponry parts.

Vucic also announced additional checks of registered gun owners and shooting ranges, a greater police presence in schools, and changes to the criminal code that envision longer jail terms for weapons-related crimes.

Serbia has a deeply entrenched gun culture and along with the rest of the western Balkans, is awash with military-grade weapons and ordnance in private hands after the wars of the 1990s that tore apart the former Yugoslavia.