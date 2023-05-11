France calls on China to use its role 'for global peace and stability'

The French foreign minister also called on her Chinese counterpart to make Russia understand that “it is at an impasse" in Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for China to use "its relations with Russia" to make the Kremlin understand that “it is at an impasse" in Ukraine, prior to her meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister.

“We know the importance of China's role on the world stage and the importance of the role it can play for global peace and stability," Colonna told China’s Foreign Minister Qin.

There was a lot of talk leading up to the highly anticipated meeting of top European envoys with their visiting Chinese counterpart, who will travel to Germany, France and Norway. There have been several calls, particularly from France, for China to take a mediating role in “global peace and stability.”

"It is necessary for China to use its relations with Russia to make Russia understand better that it is at an impasse, and to tell Russia to come back to its senses for a return to peace and not the continuation of war," Colonna said in a previous cabinet meeting.

"We expect China to participate in the defense of the principles on which the international order is based," she said, referring to "the sovereignty of states," "territorial integrity" and the "right of self-defense" in the United Nations Charter.

Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye stated April 23 that former Soviet Union countries had no sovereign status. Even though the statement was taken back by China’s foreign ministry, doubts of impartiality still remain.

The latest visit to Europe comes after a phone call from China’s President Xi Jinping to his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the Chinese leader stressed that he has “always been on the side of peace" and called for "dialogue."