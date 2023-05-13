The package will include 30 additional Leopard-1 tanks, armor, air defense systems and drones

Germany’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros (roughly 3 billion USD), the largest from Berlin since the Russian invasion last year.

"We all hope for a quick end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement, “that is why Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as necessary.”

The package will include 30 additional Leopard-1 tanks, Marder armored vehicles, air defense systems and surveillance drones, the ministry said. Der Spiegel magazine said it would be Germany's largest since the outbreak of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Rome on Saturday for talks with political leaders as well as the pope. It was leaked that Zelensky would also visit Germany, but officials in Berlin have not confirmed the visit, and local police opened an investigation after details of the possible trip appeared in the media.

Increasingly powerful weapons are delivered to Kyiv by Western allies, since Russia sent its forces to Ukraine in February 2022. However, not all the advanced weaponry that Zelensky requested are sent.

Germany provided over 2 billion dollars of military support last year, and promised more this year. Berlin also promised to provide its more advanced Leopard-2 tanks and has begun training Ukrainian soldiers in its use.