The opening of an ice cream stand near the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland sparked outrage from Jewish organizations and Holocaust historians.

The stand, adorned with a design of an ice cream cone and a pink logo with the words "Icelove," "waffles" and "ice cream", opened earlier this month, 650 ft from the Auschwitz II Historical Gate. It was under this gate, known as the "Gate of Death" in Poland, that the deportation trains arrived.

A site manager acknowledged that the stand had been set up without proper authorization, and assured that it would be moved. A spokesperson for the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum told The Times of Israel that it was “an example not only of aesthetic tastelessness but also of disrespect for a nearby special historical site.”

“The trailer, however, stands outside the boundary of the protection zone of the Memorial designated by law, so unfortunately we have no influence over it. We trust that the relevant authorities will solve this embarrassing problem,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the Gazeta Krakowska newspaper, local residents were also “upset because it looks awful.” Over 1.1 million Jews were murdered by Nazis at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.