The Council of Europe seeks unity as they stand with Ukraine

The summit also intends to increase ways to make Russia criminally responsible for the crimes caused by its invasion

The Council of Europe brought together the leaders of 46 member states, on Tuesday, at an annual summit. This year in Iceland, the mission statement is to show unity in the face of Russia’s continued aggression.

A year after they excluded Russia from the meeting, this fourth summit seeks to increase ways in which to make Moscow criminally responsible for the destruction and crimes caused by its invasion of Ukraine. The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains uncertain.

The Icelandic organizers hope that the short summit, which prompted peaceful Reykjavik to bring in police reinforcements from abroad, will lead to "tangible results” toward Europe’s expressed desire of showing that it is united and standing with Kyiv. As an example, two months ago, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another result, in particular, is a "register of damages" caused by Russia's invasion. This would be "a first step, and a big one, towards compensation paid by Russia,” according to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who like others in Europe advocates the creation of a special tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine, probably in The Hague.

A round table discussion will be held with European leaders, who will specify "how the Council of Europe can actively help the Ukrainians, as members of this great European democratic family.” According to Reykjavik, the meeting should also focus on the "democratic decline observed in Europe" and current issues such as the breakthrough of artificial intelligence.