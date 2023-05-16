14 people to be tried over French teacher's beheading

The most serious charges – complicity in a terror murder – are being pressed against two friends of the Chechen refugee who murdered Samuel Paty

Fourteen people are expected to face trial in France over the beheading of a teacher by an Islamist extremist, a crime that shocked the country in 2020, according to legal documents.

The most serious charges – complicity in a terror murder – are being pressed against two friends of the Chechen refugee who murdered Samuel Paty after he showed pictures of the Prophet Mohammed to his pupils, the legal documents seen by AFP revealed.

Prosecutors believe two friends of the killer – 18-year-old Abdullah Anzorov who was shot dead by police at the scene in Paris – accompanied Anzorov to buy a knife and traveled with him to the school.

Another six adults will be tried for associating with terrorists, including the father of a girl at Paty’s school, an Islamic preacher, as well as a Muslim convert in contact with Anzorov via Twitter. Six teenagers will also be brought before children’s court for allegedly undertaking surveillance around the school and identifying Paty for Anzorov.

Paty was targeted after messages spread on social media that he had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to his class. The 47-year-old history and geography teacher used the magazine as part of an ethics class to discuss free speech laws in France where blasphemy is legal and cartoons mocking religious figures have a long history.

Paty has become a symbol of France's fight to maintain its strict secular values, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling him a "quiet hero" of the republic.