The Russian Jewish Congress cited antisemitism after the arrest of acclaimed Jewish theater director Zhenya Berkovich, who was accused of “justifying terrorism” for her play about Russian women being recruited online to marry Islamic State fighters in Syria.

Berkovich, 38, was arrested on May 4 alongside the play’s author, Svetlana Petriychuk, after investigators alleged that the contents of their award-winning play “Finist, the Bright Falcon” were illegal. Prosecutors argued that the play “romanticizes, justifies, and glorifies terrorists” while also promoting the “ideology of radical feminists,” Russian state media TASS reported.

The play won two “Golden Mask” national theater awards last year and Berkovich received a nomination for best director. Theater critics described the production as “exposing the mechanics of terrorism.”

But the award-winning director was remanded in custody for two months until July 4, despite her lawyers urging that she be granted house arrest to take care of her two adopted, disabled daughters, CNN News reported.

The charges against her carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Russia’s cultural scene has faced increased repression since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with prominent figures having been purged from their jobs and some having faced criminal cases. In Berkovich’s case, she has written several anti-war poems that have drawn popularity among Russians who oppose the invasion, becoming somewhat anthems of the protest.

On Wednesday, the Russian Jewish Congress filed a complaint to the Investigative Committee in light of Berkovich’s case, claiming that the “expert” who called for the director's arrest did so out of antisemitic motives.

“This is not the first time I see that Jews are actively supporting the Wahhabis (Sunni Islamic fundamentalists), it seems they are doing it to spite the Russians,” Roman Silantyev, a sociologist Islamic expert and former executive secretary of the Interreligious Council of Russia, said in a recent interview with the Telegram channel Lomovka.

“We have a whole group of Jews who joined this organization and died there. Watching this [play] – despite the fact that the Wahhabis want to exterminate all Jews – watching Jews do it is already post-modern,” he added.

His comments sparked criticism from the Russian Jewish Congress, which sent Silantyev’s interview to a linguist for examination: "His expert opinion unequivocally confirms ours: Silantyev’s comment contains signs of antisemitism.” - allegations that Silantyev denied.

“What is the incitement of discord here? In fact, antisemitism is fueled by Berkovich herself,” he said. “I wanted to draw the attention of the Jewish community to its inadequate representatives who allow such things, that is, to campaign in favor of an organization that wants to kill all Jews.”