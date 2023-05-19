Austria: 2 charged over playing Hitler speech on train loudspeakers

While it remains unclear whether the incident represents a prank, playing a Hitler speech in public runs afoul of the country's strict anti-Nazi laws

Austrian authorities charged two men for allegedly playing speeches by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna; while it remains unclear whether the incident represented a prank, it ran afoul of the country's strict anti-Nazi laws.

The two suspects were not named.

Although the broadcast lasted only 30 seconds, it was enough to cause a stir among travelers. A rabbi who was on the train recounted the incident: "It started with a rather serious announcement. Then all of a sudden we heard some strange music, followed by a voice that spoke of a fire alarm and laughter. At that moment, we understood that something was wrong.”

It is understood the authorities tracked them down by analyzing footage from the train's security cameras.

The two suspects are also believed to be behind two other incidents last week on Vienna-bound trains, in which recordings were played over the train intercom. It was not clear if those recordings also had a Nazi connotation.

Police said the suspects opened the train conductors' intercom cabins with a key all train employees own, and then played the recordings.