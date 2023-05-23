Roughly 20,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago

Belarus has allegedly taken part in the illegal deportation of children from Russian-occupied areas in Ukraine, exiled Belarusian opposition leaders said in a report.

Roughly 20,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, with some being put up for adoption, Kyiv alleged. Last year, Ukraine’s former top prosecutor said some children had been sent to Belarus as well.

The National Anti-Crisis Management – a group of political opponents to the government of President Alexander Lukashenko – said in a report that 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged six to 15, were taken to so-called recreation camps and sanatoriums on Belarusian territory.

Yulia Ioffe, a specialist in children’s rights law, told Reuters that if substantiated, Belarus would “highly likely” be violating the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"The actions of Belarus may also amount to the crime against humanity of ‘deportation or forcible transfer of population’ under the Rome Statute of the ICC, provided there is sufficient evidence of forcible transfers being widespread or systematic," Ioffe said.

Belarus in any case cannot be considered a neutral country to where children could legally be evacuated because there is no indication Ukraine has granted consent, she added.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ombudsman for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for two counts of war crimes for moving hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia.