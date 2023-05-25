UK leader Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

Britain's net migration level in 2022 – the difference between the number of people leaving and arriving – sees an increase of 20 percent from the year prior

Migration in the United Kingdom hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed Thursday, heaping pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who pledged to cut dependency on foreign labor.

Responding to the figures, Sunak described the legal immigration level as “too high.”

“It’s as simple as that I want to bring them down,” he told the ITV network, adding that measures announced earlier this week to tighten the number of international students allowed to bring their families with them would have a significant impact.

Immigration has long been a key political issue in the UK and was one of the main battlegrounds of the Brexit referendum in 2016, which saw the country split from the European Union.

Last year’s level of net migration – the difference between the number of people leaving the UK and those arriving – increased by nearly 20 percent from 488,000 the year prior.

Jay Lindop, director of the Center for International Migration at the Office for National Statistics, told AFP that world events such as the end of the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine played a part in the increase. China's squeeze on civil rights in Hong Kong, which led to the UK relaxing entry rules for holders of British overseas passports, also had an impact.

"A series of unprecedented world events throughout 2022 and the lifting of restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic led to record levels of international immigration to the UK," said Lindop.