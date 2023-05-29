Boat capsizes in Italy’s Lago Maggiore, Israeli man among casualties

According to local authorities, a 'whirlwind' caused the 52-foot long boat to overturn

Four people, including a 50-year-old Israeli citizen, died when a boat with tourists overturned on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

“From the inspection of the Israeli consul in Rome, it emerged that there is an Israeli citizen about 50 years old among the victims. His family has been notified,” the ministry said.

Lake Maggiore is the second largest lake in Italy. The incident took place on Sunday evening due to the sudden storm, according to Italy's fire brigade.

"The bodies of four people have been recovered," fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told AFP.

The president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said Sunday a "whirlwind" had caused the 52-foot long boat to overturn. Around 20 survivors were rescued by passing boats or swam to shore, Italian media said.

