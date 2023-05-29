Barcelona's mayor, who suspended ties with Israel, lost her post after regional elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for snap parliamentary elections to be held on July 23, after his ruling Socialist party suffered major losses in regional and local elections on Sunday, in which the conservative Popular party made huge gains.

Sanchez says he had already informed King Felipe of the decision to hold nationwide elections, and will convene a cabinet session to approve the motion.

Among the local leaders losing her seat on Sunday was Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who has held the office for eight years, and came in third in the municipal elections.

The left-wing mayor was ousted by Xavier Tras, of the right-wing Junts party, himself a former mayor of Barcelona who was defeated by Colau in 2015.

Colau, a vocal supporter of the anti-Israel BDS campaign, made headlines in Israel in February, when she decided to end the twin city alliance between Tel Aviv and Barcelona.

Colau has a history of inciting against Israel. During the 2014 Gaza Operation 'Protective Edge,' she tweeted: “Israel is murdering innocent people in Gaza, I demand that Barcelona and Catalonia sever ties (with Israel)”. In 2018, she also called for an end to Spanish arms sales to Israel; and in a 2021 radio interview she described the airstrikes in Gaza as "barbaric and inhumane."

Earlier in April, on Israel's Independence Day, the Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue of Barcelona was vandalized with the words "Why are you killing in Palestine." A week earlier, a similar incident occurred at the Great Synagogue of Barcelona, coinciding with the commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel.