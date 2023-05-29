Cohen and his Croatian counterpart discussed the increase in direct flights between Israel and Croatia

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday began his diplomatic tour of central Europe with a visit to Croatia’s capital of Zagreb.

Cohen met with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, and thanked them for their support for Israel on the international stage. They also discussed the strengthening of ties between the countries in the fields of energy, tourism, economy and innovation.

"I thanked the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister for supporting Israel in international forums, and the Foreign Minister informed me of his intention to strengthen Croatia's support for Israel in the UN votes,” said Cohen, according to an official statement.

Israeli embassy in Croatia Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković (L) with Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Zagreb, Croatia.

Croatia heads the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and has adopted the organization's definition of antisemitism.

“In addition, we discussed the regional consequences of the war in Ukraine as well as the need to increase the frequency of direct flights between Israel and Croatia, which will help promote tourism and encourage economic cooperation between us," Cohen added.

The foreign ministers also agreed to establish an economic working group to promote trade between the two countries. They signed a bilateral agreement for cooperation between Israel's National Aid Agency at the Foreign Ministry, and the Croatian Aid Agency.