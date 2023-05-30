A retired security forces officer was among the four dead after the boat capsized on Sunday evening

Ten former Israeli intelligence agents were among survivors of the boat disaster on Italy's Lake Maggiore, a report said on Tuesday.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, 10 Israelis survived the accident and were rushed back to Israel on a military plane. The report said that a retired Israeli security forces officer was among the four dead after a tourist boat capsized on Sunday evening.

Two Italian intelligence agents and the boat owner's wife were also among those killed in the disaster, according to the daily.

"18 of the 20 survivors were intelligence agents, either in the present of in the past," the report said, adding that the Italians were also quickly evacuated from the emergency rooms and hotels "so as not to leave a trace."

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a 50-year-old Israeli citizen. His family has been notified.