Over 30 NATO peacekeepers wounded in clashes with Serb protesters in Kosovo

Many Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police forces, whose presence in northern Kosovo has long sparked resistance

Over 30 peacekeepers of NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) were wounded on Monday in clashes with Serbs, who protested against ethnic Albanian mayors being elected last month.

According to AFP, the peacekeepers faced “unprovoked attacks” after the protesters clashed with police and tried to storm a government building in the northern town of Zvecan. The Hungarian defense minister said that “more than 20 Hungarian soldiers” were among the wounded with seven of them in serious but stable condition.

Another three seriously wounded soldiers were Italian, according to the country’s foreign ministry. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on “all parties to take a step back to lower tensions.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in turn said that 52 Serbs were hurt, including three seriously. Another person was "wounded with two gunshots by (ethnic) Albanian special forces".

Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti's government officially installed the mayors last week. However, many Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police forces, whose presence in northern Kosovo has long sparked resistance, as well as the ethnic Albanian mayors they do not consider their true representatives.