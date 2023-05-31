A Russian and two Italians are the three other victims of the deadly accident

The body of the Israeli citizen who drowned in Italy after a boat capsized on Lago Maggiore was repatriated to Israel overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Italian media identified the victim as Erez Shimoni, reportedly a Mossad agent in the past, but no official announcement from the Israeli side has been made yet.

On Monday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry had confirmed the death of a 50-year-old citizen in Italy. In addition, Italian media reported Tuesday that Israeli and Italian intelligence agents were onboard the vessel, which capsized on Sunday evening due to a sudden storm.

"I don't know what was the reason for the meeting on the ship between the Israeli intelligence officers and the Italians. In my opinion, there is nothing unusual here beyond a serious tragedy. An accident, a simply terrible accident,” Giovanni Bozzi, the mayor of Sesto Calenda, the town where the disaster happened, told journalists.

It is suspected that there were 25 people on board the vessel, despite the authorized capacity being 15. An autopsy will likely be carried out on the bodies and a criminal investigation could be opened regarding the accident that took the lives of four people. The three other victims of the boat disaster are said to be a Russian and two Italian nationals.