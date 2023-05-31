One in four Europeans have antisemitic views - study

Spain has the highest level of antisemitism in Western Europe

A new survey released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has found that one in four Europeans share antisemitic views.

Even though the Antisemitism Index figures have fallen in Eastern Europe, antisemitic opinions and attitudes are still higher there than in Western Europe. In Poland and Hungary, for instance, one in three respondents declared that they have antisemitic views.

Despite the decline in antisemitic attitudes in some countries, it remains a deep-rooted problem across the European continent. The new survey found that some of the most persistent anti-Jewish tropes are still popular in 10 European countries. It also revealed that one in three respondents in six Western European countries believe Jews are more loyal to Israel than to their country of origin.

Spain has the highest level of antisemitic views in Western Europe with 26 percent of the population sharing these beliefs. Next came Belgium with 24 percent, France 17 percent, Germany 12 percent, and the United Kingdom with 10 percent of respondents who said they had antisemitic views. The Netherlands recorded the lowest score of the 10 countries surveyed with only 6 percent of people saying they share such views.

In the east, these numbers are higher with 37 percent in Hungary, 35 percent in Poland and 26 percent in Russia. The most significant decline has been registered in Ukraine, where antisemitic views have fallen from 46 percent in 2019 to 29 percent in 2023.

Russia and Spain top the list of countries with the most populations who believe in typical tropes of antisemitism. Dual affiliation is the most common antisemitic stereotype across Europe, while Holocaust denial is significantly more common in the east of the continent.

In the Netherlands, where antisemitism is significantly lower, 18 percent of respondents still believe that "Jews have too much power in the business world" and 38 percent think that "Jews are more loyal to Israel than to this country." In France, 28 percent of respondents also believe that Jews have too much power in the business world.

However, the study revealed that most Europeans reject the boycott of Israel promoted in particular by the BDS movement, even among the respondents that claimed to support the Palestinians more readily than Israel.