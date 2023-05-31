The German federal prosecutor says the group belongs 'to an international network that supported the terrorist activities of the Islamic State in Syria'

Seven people were arrested in Germany on Wednesday for allegedly collecting money for the Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

According to prosecutors, the group used the Telegram messaging service to ask for donations.

The multinational team was made up of four Germans, a German-Moroccan, one Kosovar, and a Turkish citizen. Germany’s federal prosecutor said the group belonged “to an international network that supported the terrorist activities of the Islamic State in Syria through financial donations.”

In total, $69,367 was collected through financial intermediaries who set up accounts and the team member who solicited contributions. The money was then transferred to IS members in Syria or other middlemen.

The prosecutors said the seven suspects played a “central role” as intermediaries, and the funds raised were used to support detained IS members in northern Syrian camps, and reportedly to also finance their escape, according to AFP.

The arrests were part of a nationwide swoop against people who had made donations to IS via the group. Over 1,000 police officers searched over 90 properties across Germany on Wednesday.

Iranian state-funded terrorist financing was recently revealed by Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency. Through Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, residents of the West Bank acted as operatives to recruit and fund terror attacks in Israel, as well as assist in smuggling weapons into the country.

Last year, in 2022, IS urged its supporters in Israel to launch new terrorist attacks. The jihadist organization's spokesman called for a "global offensive" after the death of its leader, during a U.S. special forces operation in Syria.