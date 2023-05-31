Sweden says new anti-terror law should convince Turkey to back NATO bid

The new law will make it illegal to arrange meetings or provide logistical or financial help, or even food, to outlawed groups

New anti-terror legislation that comes into force this week should pave the way for Sweden to join NATO in the coming weeks and overcome a Turkish veto, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Wednesday.

"This new legislation will close a loophole in our already existing anti-terrorist legislation," Billstrom told reporters. "Sweden has not previously prohibited participation in a terrorist organization. We will do this now."

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While Finland joined the military alliance in April, Sweden's bid has been held up by Turkey despite an agreed-upon deal to meet its security concerns.

Turkey says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers to be terrorists, such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is considered a terror organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

The new law – which Billstrom said completed Sweden’s commitments to Turkey – will make it illegal to arrange meetings or provide logistical or financial help, or even food, to outlawed groups. It has sparked concerns in Sweden about whether it could infringe on freedom of speech and other fundamental rights.

But Stockholm hopes it will convince newly re-elected Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to give the green light to its NATO membership before an alliance summit in July.

Erdogan has come under pressure from the West to back Sweden's NATO bid, but so far he has refused to budge. Billstrom said he hoped a NATO gathering in Oslo this week would underline the need for a quick accession.

"I expect clear messages coming out… that Sweden is welcome into the NATO family and that there is a high expectation that we will be a member” before July, he said.