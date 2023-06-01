‘Not a birthday party’ says an Israeli official about the tragic event of assembled spies on the Italian lake

The tragic disaster in Italy that led to the death of four, after a boat capsized on Lago Maggiore, had focused on the loss of life, and the interesting lives those people had led. But new information from Israel and Italy greatly expanded the mystery.

"I share in the grief of the family and the institution that lost one of its soldiers in a very tragic event," said the Israeli lawmaker, and former deputy head of the Mossad, Ram Ben Barak in an interview on RESHET BET.

"He was not there for vacation or a birthday party. It was not an operational activity, but it was related to his work," implied Ben Barak.

"It is a great pity for such a special man who has left us," the former Mossad head continued, "it is true that one day you are the king of the world and at the end of any such activity you return home and you are a normal person, when you retire you are just a normal person."

"It's very hard work, sometimes also very Sisyphean, you can sit for 20 hours without moving and wait for someone to come out, it's not much fun," added Ben Barak in his interview to Israeli media, "but there are also crazy and very satisfying moments."

Italian investigative reporting, led by Corriere Della Sera, discovered the mysterious figures on the other side of the lake's shores. Toward Piedmont, but still near the lake, there were reports of "heavy" Russian presence, with large real estate investments.

Despite the sanctions on Russians, as a result of the war in Ukraine, the movement of capital continued to move in Europe, particularly through Switzerland, as well as Italy. Helped by willing foreign companies of friends, or by the movements of the wives and mistresses of the oligarchs, they were able to continue their luxurious lives and meet with mysterious figures.

The Israelis were suggested, by Corriere Della Sera, to have been "monitoring contacts between Italian and Iranian firms," that were engaged in "dealing with civilian components used for drones" that could be engaged in the war on European soil. In addition to a vast wealth of industries in Italy "that deal with helicopters, aircraft, and aerospace engineering."