Portuguese police recover objects from a lake linked to Madeleine McCann case

The German public prosecutor say the search is 'completed' and 'a number of objects have been seized and will be evaluated over the coming days and weeks'

Several objects were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, during last week's search operation in a Portuguese artificial lake. The search was carried out at the request of German police, following the indictment of a new suspect last year.

"The search operation carried out last week in the area of the artificial lake of Arade in Portugal was completed on Thursday after three days, as planned," said the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office in Germany.

"A previously precisely defined area along the lake was fully searched for possible evidence," the German statement continued, "a number of objects have been seized and will be evaluated over the coming days and weeks.”

“It is not yet possible to say whether any of these objects are actually linked to the Madeleine McCann case," the public prosecutor's office added. The statement further noted that "investigations here in Braunschweig against the 46-year-old suspect are expected to continue for some time", referring to a suspect by the name of Christian B.

Divers spent three days combing the lake and the surrounding forest. The man-made lake that was searched is located some fifty kilometers from where Maddie McCann disappeared in 2007.

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old Polish woman made headlines when she claimed - with photos and eyewitness accounts - that she believed she was the missing British girl. But in April, a DNA test carried out on the young woman definitively dispelled any doubts, proving that she was not Maddie McCann.