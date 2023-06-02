NATO chief to visit Turkey to discuss Sweden’s bloc membership

U.S. President Biden also predicts Sweden will join NATO 'soon' after he hinted at a possible deal for F-16 jets sold to Ankara to overcome Turkey's opposition

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he would soon visit Ankara to discuss Sweden’s membership in the alliance, part of a bid to close a process that has been delayed due to objections from member states Turkey and Hungary.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers, Stoltenberg said he spoke with Turkey’s re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week, and said he would make the trip to “address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden.”

Turkey ratified Finalnd’s NATO accession in March but says Sweden harbors members of militant groups it considers terror movements. But some NATO foreign ministers expressed optimism that now the Turkish election was over, Ankara would lift its objections to Stockholm’s bid to join the military bloc.

“It is important to restart the dialogue and the process,” Stoltenberg told the NATO foreign envoys, noting that Sweden had addressed a key Turkish concern with new terrorism legislation.

"Sweden has delivered," Stoltenberg said. "The time has come to ratify Sweden and I am working hard so that it happens as soon as possible."

Several foreign ministers were confident Sweden could become a member before or at a NATO summit in July in Lithuania.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden promised that Sweden would join NATO "soon,” days after he hinted at a possible deal for F-16 jets sold to Ankara to overcome Turkey's opposition to admitting the Nordic country.

Summit host Lithuania was similarly upbeat: "There is a very high expectation that the Swedish flag will be raised (in Vilnius)," said its Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.