Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa joined the demo, saying 'Mr. Kaczynski, we have come to get you. The day has finally arrived'

Half a million protesters packed the streets of central Warsaw on Sunday, Poland's opposition organizers said, claiming one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the 30 years since the end of communism.

Lech Walesa, a former Polish president, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the fight against communism, joined opposition figures at the head of the march ahead of legislative elections scheduled this autumn.

People traveled from across the country after former prime minister Donald Tusk, head of the centrist opposition party Civic Platform (PO), called for the protest against "the high cost of living, swindling and lying, and for democracy, free elections and the EU."

The leaders of most opposition parties encouraged their supporters to join the march against the nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Decked out in the red and white colors of the nation, demonstrators carried placards proclaiming "Enough is enough," "No to authoritarian Poland," and blaming the ruling PiS party for exorbitant prices.

Once the head of the European Council, Tusk addressed the crowds saying the opposition's role is "of comparable importance" to that in the 1980s during the fight against communism.

Walesa, who led the Solidarity union in a successful battle against communism, has long been absent from politics.

He told the marchers he had been "patiently" waiting for the day when the nationalist party and Kaczynski would be forced out.

"Mr. Kaczynski, we have come to get you. The day has finally arrived," Walesa said.