Top EU court rules Polish judicial reform 'infringes EU law'

Poland's governing conservatives have been at loggerheads with Brussels since coming to power in 2015 over claims that Warsaw fails to fully uphold EU laws

The Court of Justice of the European Union on Monday ruled that a controversial Polish judicial reform from 2019, which notably concerns disciplinary procedures for judges, violates EU law.

“Rules of law: The Polish justice reform of December 2019 infringes EU law” because it undermines the independence and impartiality of judges, the court said in its verdict, which Brussels lauded as settling the matter “for good," AFP reported.

"Today is an important day for the restoration of an independent justice in Poland," said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders. "After today's decision, the law on the judiciary will need to be adapted accordingly... I urge the Polish authorities to comply fully with the judgment.”

Poland's governing conservatives have been at loggerheads with Brussels since coming to power in 2015 over claims that Warsaw fails to fully uphold EU laws, particularly with regard to the judiciary. In 2021, the Luxembourg court hit Poland with a fine of over $1 million per day for refusing to suspend its contested Supreme Court disciplinary chamber.

The fines now total over $590 million, and while the court said the fines would now stop, Warsaw would have to pay whatever amount was still due.