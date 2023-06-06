The younger son of King Charles III accuses some media of having blood on their hands, as the first royal to give evidence in over 100 years

Prince Harry on Tuesday spoke of lifelong "press invasion" on the witness stand and added an accusation that “blood” stained the hands of media “madness," making him the first royal in more than 100 years to do so.

"How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness," said the younger son of King Charles III at the witness stand.

"As a teenager and in my early 20s, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me... It was a downward spiral," he said, calling the reporting "utterly vile."

"The 'playboy prince,' the 'failure,' the 'dropout' or, in my case, the 'thicko,' the 'cheat,' the 'underage drinker,' the 'irresponsible drug taker,' the list goes on,” Harry portrayed the relentless media invasion of "most of my life up until this day" and hated being called the "spare to the heir.”

As part of all of his troubles that were revealed to the world, Harry accused the Mirror Group Newspapers - publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and the Sunday People tabloids - of gathering the information illegally.

In March, the 38-year-old prince entered court for the first time, in a hearing scheduled to last four days.