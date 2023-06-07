Albanian pride in Kosovan capital: Exploring life in Pristina

The Kosovan city hosts the second largest Albanian community in the world

Taking refuge in the Golac Mountains: more than 200,000 Kosovars of various classes make up the capital, Pristina.

The Kosovan city hosts the second largest Albanian community in the world, after its big sister Tirana, the capital of Albania. The Albanian pride in Pristina is clear.

As long as we are talking about independence, this landmark was built on Kosovo's independence day, February 14, 2008, and symbolizes the country's independence and its birth. The Newborn Monument is a good starting point for a walking tour of the small town, which includes the main tourist attractions. On every occasion, the monument is painted reflecting the feelings of the people of Kosovo towards it.

The Cathedral of St. Teresa the Mother was built in 2017 as a prominent example of religious tolerance in Kosovo. The church pays tribute to the historical Catholic presence in Kosovo and honors Mother Teresa, who was of Albanian origin.

As for the beating heart of Pristina, Mother Teresa Street is the main and most popular pedestrian street, due to its variety of restaurants, cafes, hotels, and street vendors. The old Turkish, or Ottoman, style is rich in Pristina, most notably the Great Imperial Mosque, which was built in 1461 and contains a 50-foot dome. After the Ottomans conquered the area in the Battle of Kosovo against the Albanians and Serbs in 1389, parts of the body of their commander, Sultan Murad I, who died during the battle, were buried in Kosovo.

This mosque was built by the Ottoman Sultan, Mehmet the Conqueror, dozens of years later and is now classified as a heritage site by the Kosovo government. The bazaar of Pristina, located in the middle of the old city quarter, has been the economic core of the city since the 15th century, where we can get a real glimpse into the simple lives of the Kosovars.