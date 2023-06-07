Pope Francis hospitalized to undergo hernia operation

Last June, the pontiff had to cancel his trip to Israel due to knee problems

Pope Francis will undergo an operation for an abdominal hernia Wednesday at a hospital in Italy’s Rome, the Vatican said.

The 86-year-old pontiff is expected to stay there for "several days." Francis is suffering from a hernia which is "causing recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

In 2021, he underwent a colon surgery. The pope spent 10 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital in what was the first hospitalization since his election in 2013.

Late March, the pope was admitted to a hospital again with a respiratory infection. He had previously suffered from lung issues, and had part of his lung removed after being afflicted by pleurisy in his twenties.

Last June, the pontiff had to cancel his trip to Israel due to knee problems. These health issues have sparked speculations that the head of the Catholic church could retire like his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI.