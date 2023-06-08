A man, identified as a Syrian asylum seeker, attacked a group of young children in the southeastern town of Annecy

A total of six people including four children were wounded in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, police sources said on Thursday.

A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three-years-old at 9:45 am local time at a park near the lake in the center of town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Two of the child victims are in critical condition, and two are in moderate condition according to the latest reports. One of the adults appears to be critically wounded.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces." His office told French newspaper Le Figaro that the minister would be traveling to Annecy.

Reports in local media claim the suspect is a Syrian asylum seeker who was unknown to the security apparatus. Video emerged of the attacker running through the park, knife in hand, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, shorts and a turban, and chased by a second man who has not been identified.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is traveling to the town, located in the southeast of the country, her aide told AFP. The country's National Assembly held a minute of silence at the opening of the morning's session.

President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack as "absolute cowardice."

"Attack of absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are fighting for their lives. The nation is shocked. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services," he wrote on Twitter.