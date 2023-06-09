Kosovo adapts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Kosovo was the first Muslim-majority state to open an embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo, a European country with a Muslim majority, has approved the definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), following a decision by parliament.

"The Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo today unanimously voted and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism," said Ines Demiri, Charge d'affaires of Kosovo to Israel, on Twitter.

Israel's ambassador to Kosovo, Tammy Ziv, expressed her gratitude to the Kosovo parliament. In response to Demiri's statement on Twitter, Ms. Ziv said: "I would like to thank the 79 deputies from all ruling and opposition parties in the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo who voted today unanimously and adopted the IHRA's working definition of antisemitism. We remain committed to bringing our two countries and our two peoples together."

Relations between Pristina and Jerusalem have been strengthened in recent years with the historic visit to the Jewish state by Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Donica Gervalla-Schwarz in May 2022 during which she met with the former Israeli top diplomat Yair Lapid. The two countries had then consolidated their ties by signing bilateral agreements in many areas, including one concerning the Holocaust education in Kosovo.

Kosovo also became the first Muslim-majority state to open an embassy in Jerusalem in March 2021, which was denounced by the Palestinians and several Arab countries. Soon after, a demonstration in support of Israel took place in the capital Pristina, with participants rallying in support of "Israel's right to defend itself."