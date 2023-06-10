Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns, amid investigation

Conservative party lawmakers join Johnson in claiming a 'witch-hunt,' while the opposition Labour continue saying he lied to the British public

The UK’s former prime minister Boris Johnson resigned on Friday as a member of parliament (MP). He claimed a cross-party investigation into his deeds as a PM were a witch-hunt. Another Conservative lawmaker announced her resignation earlier in the day.

The Privileges Committee was “making it clear,” stated the former PM, that “they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament.” The investigative committee consists of MPs primarily from the Conservative party.

Johnson was investigated for allegedly lying to parliament about Covid-19-era parties, which under his leadership were carried out, despite nation-wide restrictions. Earlier this year, he repeatedly denied the claims. Sanctions could have led to suspension.

Other Conservative lawmakers joined their former leader in calling the proceedings a "parliamentary witch-hunt," and MP Brendan Clarke-Smith went so far as to say, it "would put a banana republic to shame."

He then claimed the upcoming report by the committee was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice,” and added that there was "no formal ability to challenge anything they say,” and concluded, the "purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts.”

“It is very sad to be leaving parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” concluded Johnson.

The referenced Harman is the committee's chairwoman, a Labour party lawmaker. Dawn Butler, another Labour MP, was quick to point out her earlier allegations, "remember when I was thrown out of Parliament for calling Boris Johnson a liar?

His close Conservative ally, Nadine Dorries, resigned earlier on Friday. She tweeted, “I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect,” and concluded, “it is now time for another to take the reins.”