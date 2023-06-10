The assailant who stabbed six, including four children, 'does not suffer from delusions' but psychiatric motive not ruled out yet

French judges on Saturday handed preliminary charges of attempted murder to the Syrian refugee who stabbed six people including four young children in the French Alpine town of Annecy.

The injured are no longer in critical condition, Annecy Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told a news conference, adding that the four children were still hospitalized.

Abdalmasih H. "did not wish to speak" during his 48 hours in police custody nor before the magistrates leading the investigation, Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference.

After two psychiatric evaluations, Abdalmasih H. was deemed "compatible with police custody," she said, adding doctors determined he did not suffer from delusions.

However, she added that it was too early to diagnose or rule out other psychological pathologies at this stage.

The children, aged between 22 months and three years, were initially hospitalized in a serious condition, while one adult was also seriously injured and another lightly injured.