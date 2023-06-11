NATO stages its largest ever air drill in show of force to Russia

Over 250 aircraft from 25 countries, including Sweden that seeks to become a NATO member and Japan will take part in the exercise

Germany is preparing to host the Air Defender 23 drill, the largest air deployment in NATO’s history, that will take place from June 12 to 23 and will see 10,000 participants.

Over 250 aircraft from 25 countries, including Sweden that seeks to become a NATO member and Japan will take part in the exercise.

"It will demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt the agility and the swiftness of our allied force in NATO as a first responder," U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667509723384492032 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The drill is apparently aimed at sending a message to Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Gutmann added that she “would be very surprised” if a world leader did not take note of what this demonstrates in terms of the “spirit of this alliance,” and its the strength, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This show of force, however, sparked protests in Germany with hundreds of people demonstrating in front of the Wunstorf air base in the Hanover area on Saturday. Protesters, who held banners reading "Down with weapons! No to war! Disarmament now!", called for diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine war and a ceasefire.

Gutmann underlined that the upcoming exercise is a defensive one. She specified that NATO aircraft "won't, for example, fly to Kaliningrad," a Russian exclave located on the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania.