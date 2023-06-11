Former Scottish Leader Sturgeon claims innocence after arrest

As part of an investigation into her political party, Scotland's first minister says the apprehension was a shock, though her husband was arrested in April

Scotland's former leader Nicola Sturgeon was detained Sunday, as part of a financial crime investigation into the Scottish National Party (SNP). Her husband, Peter Murrell, who was the former chief executive of the party, was arrested in April as part of the same probe.

"A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge,” read a statement from Police Scotland.

Her arrest was the third in a probe that shook Scotland's political landscape, which was long dominated by the SNP. A spokesperson said the former leader voluntarily attended the seven-hour long interview with detectives, according to AFP.

The police stated Sturgeon was arrested at 10.09am, and released at 5.24pm, as part of the "Operation Branchform" probe, launched in 2021. Her husband, Murrell, faced allegations over $750,000 in SNP donations that were diverted from its intended purpose. Additionally, he failed to declare a personal loan, of over $100,000, to the party.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667947057250705408 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing," Sturgeon wrote in a tweeted statement.

"I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country," she added, and given the ongoing investigation, there was a limit to what she could say.

"Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing,” she insisted.

Sturgeon resigned as Scotland's leader in February, stating a lack of "energy" to carry out the job. The ensuing scandal plagued her SNP, and potentially ended its dream for an independent Scotland.