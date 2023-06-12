Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Italy's billionaire media mogul-turned-politician was recently diagnosed for a rare type of blood cancer, and was admitted to the hospital for tests

Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, died at the Saf Raffaele hospital in Milan, according to Italian media reports. His spokesman confirmed to AFP.

The billionaire media mogul suffered from bad health stemming from leukemia, and according to his aides, he was admitted to a Milan hospital on Friday for pre-planned tests. This comes three weeks after a six-week stay at San Raffaele hospital, when it was revealed he had a rare type of blood cancer.

Berlusconi suffered from deteriorating health in his last years, a heart surgery in 2016, a 2020 hospitalization for Covid-19, and the latest cancer. He is survived by a 33-year-old girlfriend, two ex-wives and five children, and an empire estimated to be worth around seven billion dollars.

"Silvio Berlusconi made history in this country. So many have loved him, so many have hated him: all today must recognize that his impact on political life but also on the economy, sports, and television has been unprecedented," said Matteo Renzi, another former prime minister, as a statement on Twitter.

"Today Italy mourns together with his family, his loved ones, his companies, his party. To all those who loved him, my most affectionate and sincere embrace. In these hours I carry with me the memories of our meetings, our many councils, our agreements, our confrontations," said one leader to another.

Renzi added about the man himself, "but most of all of a phone call in which Silvio, not the President, made me shed a tear when speaking of my mother. We will miss you Pres, may the earth be light to you."

Berlusconi was recently re-elected to the Italian Senate, but was rarely seen. His right-wing Forza Italia party, which he remained as its head, is a coalition partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. He was a strong force in Italy's political and cultural landscape, while dealing with multiple scandals. He led the country three times between 1994 and 2011, for a total of nine years.