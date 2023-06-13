UK: Nottingham police lock down city due to 'major incident' with 3 reported dead

The British authorities announce a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, after a stabbing and ramming attack was reported in the morning

UK police on Tuesday locked down the city of Nottingham after three people were found dead in a "major incident.” Hours later, the authorities announced a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Three people were found dead and others wounded, in two incidents that the authorities are investigating whether they were linked. The first was a stabbing and then, over a mile away, a van attempted to run over three people.

Police stated that there was a call, around 4am, saying two people were dead in a street. The ramming attack occurred later, a mile away. It emerged that a third man was killed nearby. The were rushed to the hospital.

The UK’s National Inter-Agency Liaison Officers were reportedly on the scene, in order to coordinate between law enforcement, ambulance and fire services, for what the Nottingham Police called an "ongoing serious incident."

The Nottingham tram network suspended all services due to "major police incidents around the city and suburbs". And the police said "there are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated. We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes."

Police have not confirmed more.

This is a developing story…