Holocaust survivors will continue to receive additional one-time payments from the German government until 2027, the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany announced, after negotiations with the German Finance Ministry.

The decision will impact over 128,000 Holocaust survivors globally. They will receive nearly $1.4 billion in direct compensation and social welfare, including nearly $105.2 million in additional funding for home care programs. In addition, a one-time annual payment to the recipients of the Hardship Fund will be extended until 2027.

“Every year these negotiations become more and more critical as this last generation of Holocaust survivors age and their needs increase. Being able to ensure direct payments to survivors in addition to the expansions to the social welfare services we are able to fund is essential in making sure every Holocaust survivor is taken care of for as long as it is required, addressing each individual need,” Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference, said according to an official press release.

The Hardship Fund payments were set to end in December 2023, but the Claims Conference negotiated during the Covid-19 lockdowns three supplemental payments. Germany’s decision to continue the payments through 2027 would largely benefit Holocaust survivors from the former Soviet Union who were not imprisoned in camps or ghettos. They survived by fleeing the Nazi mobile killing units, the Einsatzgruppen, who killed over 1 million Jews in eastern Europe, killing hundreds to thousands at a time and burying them in mass pits. Now, the survivors are more financially vulnerable than any other members of the community as they are not eligible for pension programs.

“I am inspired that, as shown by the extraordinary results we have achieved this year, so many decades after the end of World War II, far from waning, the German government and its people continue to feel a deep responsibility to provide additional care to Holocaust survivors," said Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat, Special Negotiator for the Claims Conference Negotiations Delegation.

“It has been nearly 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz and the need to negotiate for survivor care and compensation is more urgent than ever. Every negotiation is a near-last opportunity to ensure survivors of the Holocaust are receiving some measure of justice and a chance at the dignity that was taken from them in their youth. It will never be enough until the last survivor has taken their last breath,” he stressed.

In 2023, the Claims Conference will distribute approximately $562 million in compensation to over 200,000 survivors in 83 countries. They will also allocate over $750 million in grants to over 300 social service agencies worldwide that provide vital services for Holocaust survivors, such as home care, food and medicine.

In 2024, $888.9 million will be provided for home care services, including an additional $105.2 million in funding to address survivors’ increased needs. The total amount of direct compensation for survivors, including one-time payments and monthly pensions, is projected to be $535 million for 2024.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, known as The Claims Conference, is a nonprofit organization based in New York, Israel and Germany that secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world. Founded in 1951, the Claims Conference negotiates for and disburses funds to individuals and organizations and seeks the return of Jewish property stolen during the Holocaust.

As a result of negotiations with the Claims Conference since 1952, the German government has paid more than $90 billion in compensation to individuals for suffering and losses resulting from persecution by the Nazis.