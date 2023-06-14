59 people died after boat with migrants capsized in southern Greece

It appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy

At least 59 people died early Wednesday after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea in southern Greece, the coastguard announced.

Previous official reports said that 32 people died while around 100 others were rescued in an operation that was complicated by high winds. Along with navy vessels, the operation included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area, according to AFP.

"Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants onboard," the coastguard said.

Those rescued were being brought to the city of Kalamata of the Peloponnese peninsula with four people in serious condition transferred by helicopter to the port's hospital. Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers "refused any help". It later said that none on board were wearing life jackets, and did not immediately disclose their nationalities.