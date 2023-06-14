Belarusian President Lukashenko says starting to take delivery of Russian nukes

The deployment is Moscow’s first move of such warheads – shorter-range, less powerful nuclear weapons – outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said his country began taking deliveries of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which he noted were 3x more powerful than the atomic bombs that the United States dropped on Japan in 1945.

"We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia," Lukashenko said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 Russian state TV channel, posted on the Belarusian Belta state news agency's Telegram channel.

"The bombs are three times more powerful than those (dropped on) Hiroshima and Nagasaki," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said his country, which will retain control of the nukes, would start deploying them in Belarus after special storage facilities to house them were made ready. He announced in March that he had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, pointing to the U.S. deployment of such weapons in a host of European countries over many decades.

The United States criticized Putin's decision but said it has no intention of altering its own stance on strategic nuclear weapons and has not seen any signs that Russia was preparing to use a nuclear weapon.

Lukashenko – a close ally of Putin and who has allowed his country to be used by Russian forces attacking Ukraine as part of what Moscow calls its "special military operation” – has said the nuclear deployment will act as a deterrent against potential aggressors.

Belarus borders three NATO member countries: Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.